Bulls' Jimmy Butler blisters Nets for 40 points in 101-99 victory

The Bulls hadn't started a game at full strength since Oct. 31, a night, coincidentally, that featured a 30-point road shellacking of the Nets in one of their more complete performances of the season. With Dwyane Wade missing most of the fourth quarter with a migraine headache, Butler took over, capping his 40-point night and 13-point fourth quarter with a buzzer-beating, game-winner over Bojan Bogdanovic for a 101-99 victory.

