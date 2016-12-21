Bulls break out of slump for 113-82 rout of Pistons

Detroit Pistons' Tobias Harris, right, defends on a shot by Chicago Bulls' Taj Gibson during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Dec. 19, 2016, in Chicago. Detroit Pistons' Andre Drummond, left, shoots over Chicago Bulls' Robin Lopez during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Dec. 19, 2016, in Chicago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.