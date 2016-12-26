Briante Weber's Triple Double Leads the Skyforce to Christmas Day Victory
Santa Claus must have delivered Skyforce member Briante Weber Russell Westbrook's powers on Christmas Sunday as Weber picked up his third triple-double of the season against the Northern Arizona Suns. That triple-double included 24 points on 10-25 shooting, 10 assists, and a D-League career high of 16 rebounds.
