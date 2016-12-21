Batum has triple-double, Hornets top ...

Batum has triple-double, Hornets top frustrated Bulls 103-91

Nic Batum had 20 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists for his first triple-double of the season, and the Charlotte Hornets beat the Chicago Bulls 103-91 on Friday night for their third straight victory.

