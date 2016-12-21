Basketball: Winslow, Whiteside power ...

Basketball: Winslow, Whiteside power Heat comeback

Justise Winslow and Hassan Whiteside each finished with 23 points and 13 rebounds, and the Miami Heat rallied from 19 points down to beat the Los Angeles Lakers 115-107 on Friday. Winslow set a career high for points and tied a career best in rebounds for the Heat, who raised Shaquille O'Neal's No.

