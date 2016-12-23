Antetokounmpo scores 39, Bucks beat W...

Antetokounmpo scores 39, Bucks beat Wizards 123-96

Giannis Antetokounmpo had a career-high 39 points and the Milwaukee Bucks had no trouble beating the Washington Wizards 123-96 on Friday night Antetokounmpo scores 39, Bucks beat Wizards 123-96 Giannis Antetokounmpo had a career-high 39 points and the Milwaukee Bucks had no trouble beating the Washington Wizards 123-96 on Friday night Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2ipD1w0 Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo dunks during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Friday, Dec. 23, 2016, in Milwaukee. The Bucks won, 123-96.

