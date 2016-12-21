Aldridge's season-high 33 help Spurs hold off Bulls - Sun, 25 Dec 2016 PST
LaMarcus Aldridge had a season-high 33 points and the San Antonio Spurs held on to beat the Chicago Bulls 119-100 on Sunday after nearly blowing a hot start. Chicago rallied from a 20-point deficit to lead by three points midway through the third quarter but could not sustain the push, taking its third straight loss.
