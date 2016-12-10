A night of clanks: Winslowa s 0-for-9...

A night of clanks: Winslowa s 0-for-9 shooting performance among worst in Heat history

Read more: The Miami Herald

Justise Winslow joined an exclusive club Thursday night - just not the kind most NBA players want to be associated with. The Heat's 2015 first round pick became the 250th player in league history since 1983-84 - and the ninth in a Miami Heat uniform - to take at least nine field goals attempts in a game and not make any of them.

