With Miami Heat reportedly out of Gordon Hayward sweepstakes, what are their options?

Will the Miami Heat quickly turn to James Johnson and Dion Waiters if Gordon Hayward heads to either Boston or Utah? With Gordon Hayward reportedly eliminating the Miami Heat and now trying to decide between signing with Boston or returning to Utah, Pat Riley certainly had a plan if he struck out on the Jazz forward. The Miami Heat still would be at least $35 million under the cap and the expectation is a good chunk of that will to go to Johnson and Waiters, Miami's top two free agents.

