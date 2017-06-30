What did Heat do for captain Udonis Haslem on the first day of free...
We all know how Pat Riley and the Miami Heat feel about Udonis Haslem and what his 14 years of service have meant to the franchise. At 12:01 a.m. Saturday, the official start of free agency, the Heat showed Haslem another example of how much they love him by decorating the gates outside his home with four large banners.
