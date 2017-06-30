The Latest: Pistons complete Galloway free agent deal
In this June 12, 2017 file photo, Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant reacts after scoring against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second half of Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif. A person with knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press that Durant has agreed to terms on a two-year deal worth about $53 million to remain with the Golden State Warriors.
