The importance of the Miami Heat re-signing Dion Waiters
On Wednesday, it was announced that the team would be re-signing Dion Waiters to what is believed to be a four-year, $52 million deal. Having come aboard in 2016-17 on a two-year, $6 million contract , the guard proved his worth over the past season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at All U Can Heat.
Add your comments below
Memphis Grizzlies Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tim Hardaway Jr. signs 4-year, $71M offer sheet...
|6 hr
|The Phartr
|2
|Z-Bo Signs with Kings
|11 hr
|sportsguy
|1
|Ex-Grizzlies guardsigns with Cavaliers <... (Aug '08)
|Jun '16
|cathypearson
|2
|Tony Allen says he wants to play about five mor... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|4
|Draft Night Recap: Grizzlies Draft Jarell Marti... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Warner: DeRozan would be Raptors' best decathlete (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|Fart news
|2
|Los Angeles Clippers have Chris Paul; who's next? (Jul '13)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|6
Find what you want!
Search Memphis Grizzlies Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC