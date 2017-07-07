The importance of the Miami Heat re-s...

The importance of the Miami Heat re-signing Dion Waiters

Next Story Prev Story
1 min ago Read more: All U Can Heat

On Wednesday, it was announced that the team would be re-signing Dion Waiters to what is believed to be a four-year, $52 million deal. Having come aboard in 2016-17 on a two-year, $6 million contract , the guard proved his worth over the past season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at All U Can Heat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Memphis Grizzlies Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tim Hardaway Jr. signs 4-year, $71M offer sheet... 6 hr The Phartr 2
Z-Bo Signs with Kings 11 hr sportsguy 1
News Ex-Grizzlies guardsigns with Cavaliers <... (Aug '08) Jun '16 cathypearson 2
News Tony Allen says he wants to play about five mor... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fart news 4
News Draft Night Recap: Grizzlies Draft Jarell Marti... (Jun '15) Jun '15 tom wingo 2
News Warner: DeRozan would be Raptors' best decathlete (Jun '15) Jun '15 Fart news 2
News Los Angeles Clippers have Chris Paul; who's next? (Jul '13) May '15 tom wingo 6
See all Memphis Grizzlies Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Memphis Grizzlies Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Pakistan
  4. Sudan
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,321 • Total comments across all topics: 282,318,180

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC