Steph Curry the NBA's new $200 million man after signing record deal with Golden State Warriors
Steph Curry has signed the richest contract in NBA history after agreeing to a new five-year deal with the Golden State Warriors worth a reported US$201 million . ESPN have reported that Curry is the first player to sign for the "supermax" contract, crossing the $US200m-mark that could become the norm for the NBA's biggest names following the new broadcast deal.
