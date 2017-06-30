Reports: Vince Carter lands one-year ...

Reports: Vince Carter lands one-year deal with Kings

15 hrs ago

Free agent Vince Carter agreed to a one-year, $8 million deal with the Sacramento Kings on Thursday, according to multiple media reports. Last season with the Memphis Grizzlies, Carter averaged 8.0 points and 3.1 rebounds in 24.6 minutes per game.

Chicago, IL

