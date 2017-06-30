NBA execs: Celtics could look to trade for Marc Gasol
The Boston Celtics finally made an offseason splash on Tuesday when Gordon Hayward announced that he is signing with them, and there is a sense that president of basketball operations Danny Ainge may not be done dealing. With Hayward reportedly agreeing to a four-year, $128 million deal, the Celtics still have to clear some cap space.
