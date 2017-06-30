Right-hander Jackson Stephens lasted five innings in his major league debut and drove in the go-ahead runs with a bases-loaded single on Saturday, leading the Cincinnati Reds to a 5-3 victory over the struggling Chicago Cubs. The Cubs' fourth loss in five games dropped them to 40-41, well off their pace from a year ago when they were on their way to an NL Central title and a World Series championship.

