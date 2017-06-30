Mark Kizla Writes Nuggets Columns to ...

Mark Kizla Writes Nuggets Columns to Provide Evidence of Head Trauma

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Denver Stiffs

With one eye still visibly swollen and discolored, and much of his upper body obscured by a Minerva cast, Denver Post sports columnist Mark Kizla sat at his writing desk, composing the second of two columns about the Denver Nuggets ' free agency moves on his 1994 Gateway desktop computer. Kizla, who was recently struck by a 16th-Street MallRide trolley as he reached into the street for a donut that he saw lying on the ground, has been experiencing various symptoms of mental instability ever since the accident, but has had trouble getting his insurance provider to cover the costs associated with treating his head trauma and managing his home care in the meantime.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Stiffs.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Memphis Grizzlies Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ex-Grizzlies guardsigns with Cavaliers <... (Aug '08) Jun '16 cathypearson 2
News Tony Allen says he wants to play about five mor... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fart news 4
News Draft Night Recap: Grizzlies Draft Jarell Marti... (Jun '15) Jun '15 tom wingo 2
News Warner: DeRozan would be Raptors' best decathlete (Jun '15) Jun '15 Fart news 2
News Los Angeles Clippers have Chris Paul; who's next? (Jul '13) May '15 tom wingo 6
News After Donald Sterling's latest racist outburst,... (Apr '14) May '14 The Water Bouy 6
News Lillard leads Blazers to 124-112 win over Lakers (Apr '14) Apr '14 lary dumie 1
See all Memphis Grizzlies Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Memphis Grizzlies Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,002 • Total comments across all topics: 282,234,456

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC