Mark Kizla Writes Nuggets Columns to Provide Evidence of Head Trauma
With one eye still visibly swollen and discolored, and much of his upper body obscured by a Minerva cast, Denver Post sports columnist Mark Kizla sat at his writing desk, composing the second of two columns about the Denver Nuggets ' free agency moves on his 1994 Gateway desktop computer. Kizla, who was recently struck by a 16th-Street MallRide trolley as he reached into the street for a donut that he saw lying on the ground, has been experiencing various symptoms of mental instability ever since the accident, but has had trouble getting his insurance provider to cover the costs associated with treating his head trauma and managing his home care in the meantime.
