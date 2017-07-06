Kelly Olynyk agrees to sign with Miam...

Kelly Olynyk agrees to sign with Miami Heat

13 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

Kelly Olynyk agrees to sign with Miami Heat Kelly Olynyk has agreed to sign with the Miami Heat after four seasons with the Boston Celtics Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2uQnKdH Agent Greg Lawrence confirmed the decision to The Associated Press on Thursday night. ESPN reported it would be a four-year deal worth in excess of $50 million.

