Heat, Riley reward hardworking James Johnson with four-year, $60 million deal
James Johnson gave the Miami Heat his body and soul last season, and Pat Riley rewarded him Thursday with a four-year, $60 million contract. To outsiders, it may not make a lot of sense to give Johnson, who turns 31 on Feb. 20, that much money.
Memphis Grizzlies Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tim Hardaway Jr. signs 4-year, $71M offer sheet...
|3 hr
|The Phartr
|2
|Z-Bo Signs with Kings
|7 hr
|sportsguy
|1
|Ex-Grizzlies guardsigns with Cavaliers <... (Aug '08)
|Jun '16
|cathypearson
|2
|Tony Allen says he wants to play about five mor... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|4
|Draft Night Recap: Grizzlies Draft Jarell Marti... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Warner: DeRozan would be Raptors' best decathlete (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|Fart news
|2
|Los Angeles Clippers have Chris Paul; who's next? (Jul '13)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|6
