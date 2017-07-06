It's a small sample size, but Russ Smith, who won a national title at Louisville, has been on fire through five games with Luoyang of the NBL. Former Louisville star Russ Smith putting up huge numbers in China It's a small sample size, but Russ Smith, who won a national title at Louisville, has been on fire through five games with Luoyang of the NBL.

