Former George Washington High star Thomas Bropleh getting big-stage...

Jamaal Franklin #21 of the San Diego State Aztecs drives against Thomas Bropleh #15 of the Boise State Broncos during a quarterfinal game of the Conoco Mountain West Conference Basketball tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center March 8, 2012 in Las Vegas. Thomas Bropleh #4 of the Boise State Broncos brings the ball up the court against the UNLV Rebels during their game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Feb. 1, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.