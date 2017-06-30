Crash forces out Cavendish
Mark Cavendish has been forced out of the Tour de France after suffering a fractured shoulder blade in a serious crash caused by world champion Peter Sagan, who was disqualified from cycling's showcase event. The crash occurred about 50 meters from the end of the stage, when Sagan elbowed Cavendish, who was squeezed against the barriers to his right, out of the way.
