Can Tim Hardaway Jr. really be worth $71 million to the Knicks?

That's a lot of money, don't you think, for a shooting guard who, after four years in the league, is considered very much to still be a "work in progress?" A player the Knicks chose back in 2013 with the 24th overall pick in the draft then traded away to the Atlanta Hawks in 2015 after two seasons of struggling defense and offensive inefficiency? A guy who plays the same position as Courtney Lee, who is a better shooter and is signed for three more seasons? Even in this over-heated market that's a heavy price for a, so far in his career, complimentary player.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SILive.com.