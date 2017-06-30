Can Tim Hardaway Jr. really be worth ...

Can Tim Hardaway Jr. really be worth $71 million to the Knicks?

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: SILive.com

That's a lot of money, don't you think, for a shooting guard who, after four years in the league, is considered very much to still be a "work in progress?" A player the Knicks chose back in 2013 with the 24th overall pick in the draft then traded away to the Atlanta Hawks in 2015 after two seasons of struggling defense and offensive inefficiency? A guy who plays the same position as Courtney Lee, who is a better shooter and is signed for three more seasons? Even in this over-heated market that's a heavy price for a, so far in his career, complimentary player.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SILive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Memphis Grizzlies Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Z-Bo Signs with Kings 4 hr sportsguy 1
News Ex-Grizzlies guardsigns with Cavaliers <... (Aug '08) Jun '16 cathypearson 2
News Tony Allen says he wants to play about five mor... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fart news 4
News Draft Night Recap: Grizzlies Draft Jarell Marti... (Jun '15) Jun '15 tom wingo 2
News Warner: DeRozan would be Raptors' best decathlete (Jun '15) Jun '15 Fart news 2
News Los Angeles Clippers have Chris Paul; who's next? (Jul '13) May '15 tom wingo 6
News After Donald Sterling's latest racist outburst,... (Apr '14) May '14 The Water Bouy 6
See all Memphis Grizzlies Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Memphis Grizzlies Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Pakistan
  1. Sudan
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,439 • Total comments across all topics: 282,311,320

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC