Ben McLemore agrees to sign with the Memphis Grizzlies

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN and other media outlets are reporting that the Memphis Grizzlies have agreed to a contract with Ben McLemore , formerly of the Sacramento Kings . This signing is not the sexy pick-up that many Grizzlies fans had probably hoped for, and is not the player from Sacramento I Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sports Media 101.