Arizona basketball: Kobi Simmons signs 'two-way' contract with Memphis Grizzlies

Kobi Simmons officially signed with the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday, but it looks like he will be spending most of his rookie season in the NBA G League. A two-way contract, a new tool for NBA teams under the new Collective Bargaining Agreement, will allow Simmons to occupy the 16th or 17th spot on Memphis' roster, but the catch is he can only spend a maximum of 45 days in the Association.

