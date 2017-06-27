Zach Randolph Wants to Build a 'Super Team' In Memphis

Zach Randolph doesn't want to leave Memphis for a super team ... he wants to bring the super team to Memphis!! Z-Bo is entering free agency after 8 seasons with the Grizzlies and everyone wants to know what his next move is gonna be. With "super teams" being the hot topic, we asked Randolph if he would consider pulling a Durant and joining a loaded squad like Golden State or Cleveland.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TMZ.com.