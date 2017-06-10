Working With Kids Means More To Mille...

Working With Kids Means More To Miller & Lobo

It's another Legendary day for the Sanford/HyVee Legends for Kids week as Mitchell native Mike Miller and Rebecca Lobo came to the Sanford Pentagon for the hoops clinic this morning. Miller just completed his 18th NBA season with the Denver Nuggets, while Lobo is a legend in women's hoops, winning an NCAA Championship at UCONN.

