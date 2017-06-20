Wizards announce 2017 Summer League schedule
The NBA Draft is right around the corner, which means the Las Vegas Summer League won't be far behind. On Thursday, the Wizards announced who they'll be facing in the preliminary round of the 2017 Las Vegas Summer League: Barring a trade, the Wizards will only face one lottery pick from this year's draft in the preliminary stage, and that will be Miami's selection with the 14th pick.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bullets Forever.
Add your comments below
Memphis Grizzlies Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ex-Grizzlies guardsigns with Cavaliers <... (Aug '08)
|Jun '16
|cathypearson
|2
|Tony Allen says he wants to play about five mor... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|4
|Draft Night Recap: Grizzlies Draft Jarell Marti... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Warner: DeRozan would be Raptors' best decathlete (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|Fart news
|2
|Los Angeles Clippers have Chris Paul; who's next? (Jul '13)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|6
|After Donald Sterling's latest racist outburst,... (Apr '14)
|May '14
|The Water Bouy
|6
|Lillard leads Blazers to 124-112 win over Lakers (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|lary dumie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Memphis Grizzlies Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC