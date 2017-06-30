With the 14th pick in the mock draft, Heat beat writer selects Dukea s Kennard
Duke's Luke Kennard celebrates after making a three-pointer during the second half against Louisville in the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament on Thursday, March 9, 2017, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. Duke's Luke Kennard celebrates after making a three-pointer during the second half against Louisville in the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament on Thursday, March 9, 2017, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. Tuesday afternoon, the Boston Globe hosted its third annual NBA beat writers mock draft with reporters from across the league given three minutes to make his or her pick for the team they regularly cover. When it came time to make the decision at pick 14 for the Heat, I decided on Duke shooting guard Luke Kennard.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Memphis Grizzlies Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ex-Grizzlies guardsigns with Cavaliers <... (Aug '08)
|Jun '16
|cathypearson
|2
|Tony Allen says he wants to play about five mor... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|4
|Draft Night Recap: Grizzlies Draft Jarell Marti... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Warner: DeRozan would be Raptors' best decathlete (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|Fart news
|2
|Los Angeles Clippers have Chris Paul; who's next? (Jul '13)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|6
|After Donald Sterling's latest racist outburst,... (Apr '14)
|May '14
|The Water Bouy
|6
|Lillard leads Blazers to 124-112 win over Lakers (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|lary dumie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Memphis Grizzlies Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC