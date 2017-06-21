Vince Carter, Zach Randolph could sign veteran minimum with Warriors
Carter, 40, and Randolph, 35, both played for the Grizzlies last season and are free agents this season. Golden State has less money to give their players next season with Durant and Curry requiring new contracts.
