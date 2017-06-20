Undrafted, not unwelcome: Disappointing draft nights don't end journey for many NBA hopefuls
Sporting News spoke with people connected to the NBA Draft process at various levels and found that going undrafted is far from a death sentence for an NBA hopeful's future in the league. In the second quarter of an early February game in Portland, Mavericks rookie point guard Yogi Ferrell, with the ink barely dry on the 10-day contract he had signed just days earlier, scored 14 points in the first 13 minutes of the game, drawing the attention of ESPN broadcaster Dave Pasch.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sporting News.
Add your comments below
Memphis Grizzlies Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ex-Grizzlies guardsigns with Cavaliers <... (Aug '08)
|Jun '16
|cathypearson
|2
|Tony Allen says he wants to play about five mor... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|4
|Draft Night Recap: Grizzlies Draft Jarell Marti... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Warner: DeRozan would be Raptors' best decathlete (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|Fart news
|2
|Los Angeles Clippers have Chris Paul; who's next? (Jul '13)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|6
|After Donald Sterling's latest racist outburst,... (Apr '14)
|May '14
|The Water Bouy
|6
|Lillard leads Blazers to 124-112 win over Lakers (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|lary dumie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Memphis Grizzlies Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC