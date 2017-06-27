Time For Grizzlies To Move Towards Youth Movement
With the 2016-2017 NBA season over, it is time for the Memphis Grizzlies to look toward the future. With the additions of Ivan Rabb and Dillon Brooks in the NBA Draft and Zach Randolph and Tony Allen both being unrestricted free agents, it's time for the youth movement in Memphis to begin.
