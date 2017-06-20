Tickets to cost an eye-watering HK$7,...

Tickets to cost an eye-watering HK$7,800 for NBA handover exhibition match

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: South China Morning Post

Best seats will fetch a staggering HK$7,800 to see NBA stars during handover exhibition, but organisers are 'still working' on who that will be Match in support of Yao Ming's charity foundation takes place at the Coliseum on July 30 against a team from the Chinese Basketball Association Local fans will part with a staggering HK$7,800 for the best seats in the house when a group of NBA players compete in Hong Kong for the first time, but organisers are yet to confirm the line-up for the July 30 exhibition at the Coliseum, which forms part of the territory's handover 20th anniversary celebrations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Memphis Grizzlies Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ex-Grizzlies guardsigns with Cavaliers <... (Aug '08) Jun '16 cathypearson 2
News Tony Allen says he wants to play about five mor... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fart news 4
News Draft Night Recap: Grizzlies Draft Jarell Marti... (Jun '15) Jun '15 tom wingo 2
News Warner: DeRozan would be Raptors' best decathlete (Jun '15) Jun '15 Fart news 2
News Los Angeles Clippers have Chris Paul; who's next? (Jul '13) May '15 tom wingo 6
News After Donald Sterling's latest racist outburst,... (Apr '14) May '14 The Water Bouy 6
News Lillard leads Blazers to 124-112 win over Lakers (Apr '14) Apr '14 lary dumie 1
See all Memphis Grizzlies Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Memphis Grizzlies Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,735 • Total comments across all topics: 282,083,836

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC