Tickets to cost an eye-watering HK$7,800 for NBA handover exhibition match

Best seats will fetch a staggering HK$7,800 to see NBA stars during handover exhibition, but organisers are 'still working' on who that will be Match in support of Yao Ming's charity foundation takes place at the Coliseum on July 30 against a team from the Chinese Basketball Association Local fans will part with a staggering HK$7,800 for the best seats in the house when a group of NBA players compete in Hong Kong for the first time, but organisers are yet to confirm the line-up for the July 30 exhibition at the Coliseum, which forms part of the territory's handover 20th anniversary celebrations.

