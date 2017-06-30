Report: Grizzlies plan to offer Tony ...

Report: Grizzlies plan to offer Tony Allen a veteran's minimum contract

Tony Allen , a central figure to the Grit-n-Grind Grizzlies , is in his mid 30's and the man who once was arguably the NBA 's best perimeter defender isn't quite what he used to be. While this happens to everybody, Allen has managed to find ways to contribute despite advancing age.

