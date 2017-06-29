New Grizzlies Ready to Work, Free Age...

New Grizzlies Ready to Work, Free Agent Picture Still Cloudy

Memphis Grizzlies head coach David Fizdale and general manager Chris Wallace, right, hand 2017 draft picks Dillon Brooks and Ivan Rabb their team jerseys during a press conference Wednesday, June 28, in the lobby of the FedExForum. All across the NBA landscape, teams are trotting out their second-round draft picks and saying the same things: We had these players rated higher.

