NBA rules that Chris Bosh's health concerns are career ending
The NBA has ruled that Chris Bosh is not fit to play, which will allow the Miami Heat to remove his salary from the cap without penalty. The Miami Heat have been informed that Chris Bosh is ruled to have a career-ending illness and will allow the Heat to remove Bosh from the salary cap, according to multiple reports.
