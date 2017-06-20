NBA lottery pick enjoys draft night w...

NBA lottery pick enjoys draft night with reality star

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: New York Post

"Chrisley Knows Best" starlet Savannah Chrisley made one thing clear during Thursday night's NBA Draft: She only has room in her heart for one basketball star. "Yep y'allhe's my guy Y could not be more proud of him!!," Chrisley posted on Instagram of boyfriend and newly drafted Detroit Piston, Luke Kennard.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Memphis Grizzlies Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ex-Grizzlies guardsigns with Cavaliers <... (Aug '08) Jun '16 cathypearson 2
News Tony Allen says he wants to play about five mor... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fart news 4
News Draft Night Recap: Grizzlies Draft Jarell Marti... (Jun '15) Jun '15 tom wingo 2
News Warner: DeRozan would be Raptors' best decathlete (Jun '15) Jun '15 Fart news 2
News Los Angeles Clippers have Chris Paul; who's next? (Jul '13) May '15 tom wingo 6
News After Donald Sterling's latest racist outburst,... (Apr '14) May '14 The Water Bouy 6
News Lillard leads Blazers to 124-112 win over Lakers (Apr '14) Apr '14 lary dumie 1
See all Memphis Grizzlies Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Memphis Grizzlies Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Saudi Arabia
  1. U.S. Open
  2. North Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,096 • Total comments across all topics: 281,993,136

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC