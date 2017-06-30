NBA Free Agency 2017: The Kings are reportedly interested in Zach Randolph
NBA.com's David Aldridge is reporting that Zach Randolph is holding his free agency meetings in Los Angeles, and that the Kings are interested in signing him. Grizzlies veteran F Zach Randolph set to meet with teams tonight in Los Angeles.
