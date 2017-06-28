Miami Heat reportedly set to meet wit...

Miami Heat reportedly set to meet with free agent Gordon Hayward on Saturday

17 hrs ago

It looks like the Heat won't have to wait long to make their free-agent pitch to forward Gordon Hayward. Hayward's free-agent schedule includes a Saturday meeting with the Heat, according to Tony Jones from The Salt Lake Tribune .

