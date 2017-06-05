Memphis Hustle Just the Job for Glynn...

Memphis Hustle Just the Job for Glynn Cyprien

5 hrs ago Read more: The Daily News

We can debate whether the Memphis Hustle is a good name or a bad name for the Grizzlies' minor-league affiliate that will play in Southaven this season. Not up for debate is that Memphis Hustle is a really good description of the job that belongs to Glynn Cyprien, the team's head coach.

