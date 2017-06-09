June 9-15, 2017: This week in Memphis...

June 9-15, 2017: This week in Memphis history

The weekend before the announcement, around 100 Grizzlies fans rally in Tom Lee Park in support of a new contract for Hollins. 1967: Collierville mayor A.G. Neville Jr. is running unopposed for another term of office, and among the aldermen seeking re-election on the June ballot is Herman Wright Cox, who is vice-mayor.

