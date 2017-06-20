Ivan Rabb selected by the Memphis Grizzlies with the 35th pick in the 2017 NBA Draft
Ivan Rabb is headed to the NBA! Rabb was selected with the 35th pick in the second round by the Memphis Grizzlies . Rabb is ready to contribute as a mobile power forward who seems like an ideal fit for the space and pace NBA.
