Ivan Rabb Falls to Memphis Grizzlies in 2nd Round of 2017 NBA Draft
Ivan Rabb was the No. 35 pick of the 2017 NBA draft by the Memphis Grizzlies and social media was quick to react to the selection of the California Bears power forward.
