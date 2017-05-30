Is forming a a Super Teama the only w...

Is forming a a Super Teama the only way to contend? Heata s Haslem, Winslow weigh in

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Miami Herald

He won two championships and played in four consecutive NBA Finals when the Miami Heat had its Big Three of LeBron James, Chris Bosh and Dwyane Wade. So, has what the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors accomplished this season by breezing through the playoffs to a third consecutive Finals showdown cemented Haslem's mind that the only way to contend for a title any more is to bring a collection of superstars together? "Nah, I don't think so," the 14-year veteran and Heat captain answered Saturday when the question was posed to him at the Mountain Dew NBA 3X tournament at Bayfront Park.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Memphis Grizzlies Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ex-Grizzlies guardsigns with Cavaliers <... (Aug '08) Jun '16 cathypearson 2
News Tony Allen says he wants to play about five mor... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fart news 4
News Draft Night Recap: Grizzlies Draft Jarell Marti... (Jun '15) Jun '15 tom wingo 2
News Warner: DeRozan would be Raptors' best decathlete (Jun '15) Jun '15 Fart news 2
News Los Angeles Clippers have Chris Paul; who's next? (Jul '13) May '15 tom wingo 6
News After Donald Sterling's latest racist outburst,... (Apr '14) May '14 The Water Bouy 6
News Lillard leads Blazers to 124-112 win over Lakers (Apr '14) Apr '14 lary dumie 1
See all Memphis Grizzlies Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Memphis Grizzlies Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Microsoft
  2. Health Care
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Climate Change
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,355 • Total comments across all topics: 281,537,482

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC