Is forming a a Super Teama the only way to contend? Heata s Haslem, Winslow weigh in
He won two championships and played in four consecutive NBA Finals when the Miami Heat had its Big Three of LeBron James, Chris Bosh and Dwyane Wade. So, has what the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors accomplished this season by breezing through the playoffs to a third consecutive Finals showdown cemented Haslem's mind that the only way to contend for a title any more is to bring a collection of superstars together? "Nah, I don't think so," the 14-year veteran and Heat captain answered Saturday when the question was posed to him at the Mountain Dew NBA 3X tournament at Bayfront Park.
