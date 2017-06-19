How the Memphis Grizzlies can get Paul George

Chandler Parsons , or at least the non-existent to this point healthy version of Chandler Parsons , fit the mold of a perfect addition to the Memphis Grizzlies this time last summer. A wing who can play multiple positions, defend multiple spots, create off the dribble and in the pick and roll, shoot the threehe was supposed to be exactly what the Grizzlies needed.

