Houston Rockets select Hartenstein in 2nd round of draft

Houston kept just one pick in this year's NBA draft and he won't even be with the team next season. The Rockets selected German center Isaiah Hartenstein in the second round of the NBA draft with the 43rd pick, but general manager Daryl Morey said he won't play in the United States in his first year.

Chicago, IL

