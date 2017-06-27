Heat expected to meet with Hayward; a...

Heat expected to meet with Hayward; a look at free agent scenarios

Miami Heat's Josh McRoberts and Justise Winslow defend against Utah's Gordon Hayward, 20, in the fourth quarter of the Miami Heat and Utah Jazz game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Thurs., Nov. 12, 2015. Utah forward Gordon Hayward is expected to meet with the Heat and Boston Celtics after the start of free agency on Saturday, Yahoo! reported on Tuesday, adding that the Celtics are angling to get a commitment from Hayward before trading for Indiana's Paul George .

