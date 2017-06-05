Hailey Baldwin hangs out with Chandler Parsons in LA

The two spent their day poolside at The Montage in Beverly Hills - with 19-year-old model Hailey flaunting her toned abs in a string bikini. Hot spot: The two spent their day poolside at The Montage in Beverly Hills - with 19-year-old model Hailey flaunting her toned abs in a string bikini Lounging on a sun bed as they chatted before moving on into the hot tub, it was clear the two were enjoying one another's company.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.