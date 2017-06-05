Grizzlies to Hold Tryouts For Entertainment Teams
The Memphis Grizzlies will host open tryouts at Landers Center in Southaven on Sunday, July 9, for the next performers to join their live entertainment teams. Like the Grizz Girls, the Grizzlies' live entertainment squads will perform at all Grizzlies home games and represent the team at promotional and community events in Memphis and the surrounding region.
