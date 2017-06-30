Free agency stunners: Griffin stays with Clippers, George to Thunder, ...
NBA free agency moves fast, so fast that even before it started the equation dramatically changed for the Miami Heat and the rest of the league. For Pat Riley and his Heat staff, the Friday moves dramatically reshuffled the free-agency deck, with the league practically forced to exhale before inhaling the negotiating period that runs through the July 6 start of the free-agency signing period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Memphis Grizzlies Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ex-Grizzlies guardsigns with Cavaliers <... (Aug '08)
|Jun '16
|cathypearson
|2
|Tony Allen says he wants to play about five mor... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|4
|Draft Night Recap: Grizzlies Draft Jarell Marti... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Warner: DeRozan would be Raptors' best decathlete (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|Fart news
|2
|Los Angeles Clippers have Chris Paul; who's next? (Jul '13)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|6
|After Donald Sterling's latest racist outburst,... (Apr '14)
|May '14
|The Water Bouy
|6
|Lillard leads Blazers to 124-112 win over Lakers (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|lary dumie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Memphis Grizzlies Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC